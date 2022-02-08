 Skip to main content
Melting snowpack as temperatures soar

  • Updated
Snow melt

Morning Weather Forecast for February 8

MADISON (WKOW) - Highs will get to the low 40s today, something that's only happened three other times this year.

Clouds will build through the day as ahead of a developing clipper system with a light wind from the south. Tonight stays very mild in the low 30s. Upper 30s Wednesday with a breeze from the west gusting up to 25 mph keeping wind chills in the upper 20s.

A spotty, light snow-mix is possible Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies, tapering at night, with up to a dusting for select locations. Partly sunny and seasonal Thursday in the upper 20s. Jumping back to the upper 30s Friday with a rain/snow mix.

Expect a cold but bright start to the weekend with highs in the mid teens. Mid to upper 20s Sunday with increased clouds and Valentine's Day is seasonal in the mid 20s.

