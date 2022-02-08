Melting snowpack as temperatures soar

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Highs will get to the low 40s today, something that's only happened three other times this year.
Clouds will build through the day as ahead of a developing clipper system with a light wind from the south. Tonight stays very mild in the low 30s. Upper 30s Wednesday with a breeze from the west gusting up to 25 mph keeping wind chills in the upper 20s.
A spotty, light snow-mix is possible Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies, tapering at night, with up to a dusting for select locations. Partly sunny and seasonal Thursday in the upper 20s. Jumping back to the upper 30s Friday with a rain/snow mix.
Expect a cold but bright start to the weekend with highs in the mid teens. Mid to upper 20s Sunday with increased clouds and Valentine's Day is seasonal in the mid 20s.