Members of Madison Police Department taking part in Art From the Heart event

MADISON (WKOW) -- An unexpected group of people is putting together an interactive art show this weekend at the Overture Center.
It's called Art From the Heart.
Employees at the Madison Police Department are showcasing their artistic talents.
People will be able to visit different booths and interact with the artists.
There will be photography, balloon animals, quilting and even origami.
"I know people see the uniform, they see the badge, but we're more than just what we do for a job and I want people to come out and just get to know us on a personal level as opposed to just in uniform," Lu Senatus, a community outreach officer, said.
The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.