Members of Quadren Wilson's family deliver letters to state leaders

MADISON (WKOW) -- Members of Quadren Wilson's family delivered letters to the offices of state leaders at the State Capitol Monday afternoon.
In the letters, the family members say they haven't gotten answers as to why Wilson was shot during his arrest on February 3.
"We're here to get answers. It's been 34 days. We haven't heard nothing, been treated like nothing and we're here to just get some answers," said Mane Morris, Wilson's father.
The letters were addressed to Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, Attorney General Josh Kaul and Representative Shelia Stubbs.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office says two DCI agents fired their weapons during Wilson's arrest but didn't confirm whether anyone was hurt.
Investigators also determined Wilson did not have a weapon when he was arrested. DCI agents were working with federal and local agents to arrest Wilson for violating his parole. He was also a person of interest in a drug investigation.