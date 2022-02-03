Memo: Vos asked if legislature can change presidential electors after election

MADISON (WKOW) -- According to records obtained by a liberal watchdog group, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos explored the possibility of changing the state's presidential electors two weeks after the 2020 general election.
Washington, D.C.-based American Oversight released a series of memos from top legislative Republicans in Wisconsin and Arizona looking into the legality of changing the their state's electors after an election.
A memo dated November 16, 2020 from the Legislative Reference Bureau tells Vos it is responding to his request seeking to know "whether the legislature, after a presidential election, may affect the selection or actions of the state's presidential electors."
The nonpartisan reference bureau told Vos while the legislature can change the process for choosing the state's electors, it could not change the "selection or actions" of electors after an election.
A series of legal challenges and recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties maintained President Joe Biden won the state by a little less than 21,000 votes over former President Donald Trump in 2020.
In a statement to 27 News Thursday, Vos said he believed the the legislature had no such authority but asked the question on behalf of constituents who flooded GOP lawmakers with questions about how the legislature could intervene.
“My office, and I’m certain all other legislative offices, received hundreds of emails calling for the withdrawal of Wisconsin’s electoral votes," Vos' statement said. "I believed it was unconstitutional, but we asked the non-partisan Legislative Reference Bureau so we could share the memo with our members and constituents.”
State Sen. Kelda Roys (D-Madison) said the memo amounted to Vos exploring "whether he could steal the election from the voters."
"Democracy is at stake in Wisconsin and throughout the nation," Roys wrote on Twitter.
Congressional Democrats have called for a federal investigation into Wisconsin Republicans submitting their own slate of electors for Donald Trump. Two of those electors, including former Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Andrew Hitt, have been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Hitt and the state GOP have maintained they were only following legal guidance in case the court's sided with Trump in the legal challenge.
Vos has come under criticism from some conservatives who believe he hasn't done enough to uncover unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud. Rep. Timothy Ramthun (R-Campbellsport) introduced a resolution seeking to "reclaim" the state's electoral votes but legislative leaders have said they've left it to languish in a rules committee.
The Iowa County GOP has called for Vos to step down over his handling of the election investigation he's ordered. Vos has gave former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman a $676,000 contract to investigate the election.
That contract expired on December 31 but there's no end in sight to Gableman's review as there are multiple ongoing court cases tied to the review; they're dealing with the question of Gableman's authority to interview mayors, city clerks, and state elections officials in private.