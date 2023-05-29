Memorial Day concert benefits UW organization that recovers service member remains

MADISON (WKOW) -- Memorial Day is about remembering and honoring the American service members who died while serving in the armed forces, but tens of thousands of those fallen heroes are unidentified. A group at UW-Madison is working to identify those service members' remains, recover them and bring them back to the United States.
Monday, the Edgewater Hotel in Madison hosted a concert called "The Songs of Our Heroes." The goal was to raise awareness of the UW MIA Recovery and Identification Project (UW MIA RIP).
Jeff Leibow is the project's development manager. He said the group's work is about making good on a commitment.
"It's about honoring our promise to them to bring them home," he said.
But keeping that promise takes a lot of time and money. Leibow said, from start to finish, cases can take up to two years to finish. As for the historical research, scouting missions and recoveries, the price tag for each case can climb to $250,000.
But Leibow said the final result makes that effort worth it.
"We can bring them home and get them to their families, who've often been waiting decades to receive this closure," he said.
One of the other people working to identify and recover MIA service members is Charles Konsitzke, who serves as a team lead for the project.
He said, for him, the mission is personal.
"I come from a large military family -- 300 plus years of service," he said.
However, Konsitzke wasn't able to serve because of a medical condition, so he said he views his work with UW MIA RIP as his way of giving back.
"We're humble Wisconsinites," he said. "We're doing what we do, and, you know, we think of our communities and how we can help them better, and this is one of those ways."
During the concert Monday afternoon, Leibow told the crowd the project currently has 36 active cases. This summer, a team will go to Belgium to recover remains and bring them back to the United States.
Konsitzke said the group is also working on a case in Poland, and has made other discoveries recently, too.
"One connection that I just made a few weeks ago that I'm very thrilled with is a core group out of Papua New Guinea," he said. "We have many Wisconsinites there, and we're just very excited to continue to grow that relation."
But he said the work UW MIA RIP does isn't possible without support from people all across Wisconsin.
"It's not one person that performs recovery," he said. "It's a community."
Both Konsitzke and Leibow said they're hopeful Monday's concert will help grow that community so their work can continue.
UW MIA RIP is working to raise $10,000 by the end of June. You can donate to the effort here.