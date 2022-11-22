Memorial fund started for mother and daughter killed in Columbia Co. crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Family has identified the two victims of a fatal crash in Columbia County.

Deanna Heller, 66, and her daughter LaTia Heller, 35, both died in a crash near Rio that investigators ruled weather related.

The sheriff's office said it happened near the intersection of CTH B and Hagan Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. last week.

Officials said a car lost traction on the snow and ice-covered road and spun out of control in front of a pickup truck that was traveling in the opposite direction, the sheriff's office says. The pickup truck then hit the car on the passenger side.

April Landphier said her aunt Deanna and her cousin LaTia were in the car that lost control.

"Growing up my aunt and cousin lived with us, [for] I want to say a good ten years, so it was more like a second mom and sister to me," Landphier explained.

The mother and daughter were only about three miles from home when the crash happened. Landphier said LaTia died on impact, but Deanna still had a pulse when paramedics arrived.

She told 27 News that the driver of the other vehicle involved quickly jumped into action to help her aunt.

"If there were anyway that Deanna and Tia were going to live, it would have been because of him," she added.

LaTia leaves behind three young kids, one who has special needs. Landphier said losing Deanna and LaTia has been really hard on the kids.

She said they will do everything they can to make sure they share stories with the kids about their mom and grandma and always help them remember.

In the meantime, the family is raising money to help support the three children and pay for funeral costs.

"We want something that's the legacy of their mom and grandma to say this is in honor and memory of them," Landphier added.

If you'd like to help the family, they have opened a memorial fund at Farmers & Merchants Union Bank.

Donations can be made out to "Heller family memorial fund." Donations can also be mailed to: Heller Family Memorial Fund 575 s. Lowville rd. Rio, WI 53960 or dropped off at any Farmers & Merchants Union Bank location: Rio, Columbus, Fall River, Friesland & Juneau.

Donations are also being accepted through Venmo: @landphier3, PayPal: @aprilmurray1, and GoFundMe.