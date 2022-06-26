Memorial race to honor and remember the legacy of Kevin Olson

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- It has been nearly five months since Kevin Olson lost his life in a head-on collision. Now, his family is remembering his legacy as a racecar driver and a father.
"There's not much comfort when you lose somebody so special, especially in the way we lost him," Olson's daughter Kallie Smith said.
Family and friends celebrated Olson at the Angell Park Speedway Sunday evening. It's the track where he won his very last race and made his heart and soul.
The Olson family has been recovering since the crash. They say the love and support from the community is the next best thing to having their dad with them here today.
"It's been five months, almost, since we've been able to speak with him or see him, and that's been hard, but to see how relevant he is here and how much he means to people other than us, it's kind of like that victory lane feeling all over again," daughter Kassandra Olson said.
Their father made his mark on and off the race track. One so big his family says no words can truly describe it.
"I've never heard anybody say anything bad about my father, and he just was a loving father, grandfather, Uncle Brother," son Kevin Olson Jr. said.
A bittersweet day that Kevin Olson's family says he would be "tickled by."