Memorial student arrested for allegedly making false reports about gun at school

  • Updated
James Madison Memorial High School

MADISON (WKOW) — A Memorial High School student has been arrested for allegedly making false 911 calls about a gun at the school.

According to an incident report from Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, the student anonymously called police twice saying he could see an outline of a gun in a backpack. Fryer said the caller named a specific student in possession of the gun. 

But, no weapon was located when police contacted the student at school. The caller admitted to making the false reports when contact by police. 

The incident remains under investigation and the case is being referred to the District Attorney's Office. The teen faces two pending counts of misuse of 911. 

MPD is also investigating a seperate string of bomb threats at Memorial, none of which have been deemed credible. According to Fryer, MP personnel are at the school investigating and they're doing extra patrols. 

