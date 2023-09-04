Memorial Union hosts Terrace Paintacular

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison is welcoming students back to campus with a series of events -- one of them is quite colorful.
As part of Monday's Terrace Takeover, Wheelhouse Studios hosted a Paintacular. They call it Madison's largest free group paint event. Wheelhouse offered a free canvas and water colors to anyone who was interested.
"It's a really accessible way for people to just jump right into the arts," Wheelhouse Studios operations director Tony Wise told 27 News. "It's very fun. You can approach it from all levels. So we can have everyone from kids to experienced painters, to people that are just looking to have some fun."
Organizers say they typically have about 1,000 people show up for this event.