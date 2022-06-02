Memorial Union Terrace chair returned after stolen in the 70s

MADISON (WKOW) -- A chair from the UW-Madison Memorial Union Terrace has been returned to the university after being taken decades ago.
In a Facebook post, the UW-Madison Police Department said they got a tip about a Terrace chair in someone's garage in Verona.
After investigating, police learned the chair was taken in 1978 while the suspect was in college.
The iconic chair was turned over to police and taken back to the Memorial Union Terrace.
Authorities said there was no citation given, just a verbal warning.
UWPD is reminding people to keep the chairs where they belong, on campus. And if you happen to have one, you can return it. No questions asked.