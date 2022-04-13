Memorial Union Terrace opens for 2022 season

MADISON (WKOW) -- The colorful sunburst chairs are back at the Memorial Union Terrace on UW-Madison's campus as it opens for the 2022 season Wednesday.
According to the Wisconsin Union, the Terrace is returning April 13 with many activities planned, including live music, art events and paddling equipment rentals.
For more than 90 years the Wisconsin Union has welcomed guests to the Terrace's 40,000 square feet of outdoor entertainment space.
“We look forward to seeing patrons enjoy the fun experiences for a lifetime that we’ve created for them at the Memorial Union Terrace," said Mark Guthier, Wisconsin Union director and associate vice chancellor for Student Affairs at UW–Madison.
Some of the events you can expect to see this summer include:
- Lakeside Cinema: Free film showings at 9 p.m. on Mondays from Memorial Day to Labor Day
- Open mic nights on Wednesdays beginning in May
- Free live music on Thursday-Saturday evenings beginning in May
- Art project events Wednesday-Friday evenings
- Paddling equipment rentals
- Family nights on Lake Mendota
To see the most up-to-date event list, click here.