Memorial Union Terrace to open as summer-like weather returns

MADISON (WKOW) — The Memorial Union Terrace is opening early so people can enjoy the nice weather forecasted for the week.
The Wisconsin Union announced the opening of the Terrace on UW-Madison's campus on social media.
It said the tables will be returning Monday and Tuesday, but the iconic sunburst chairs won't be ready just yet.
On Wednesday, the chairs will be pulled out just in time for the first potential 80 degree day of the year.
You can check out TerraceSummer.com to learn more about the plans for the Memorial Union Terrance this season.