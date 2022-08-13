Men and women honored at 2022 Latino Excellence in Business Awards

MADISON (WKOW) -- Latino businessmen and women were recognized for their many contributions to the state of Wisconsin at the 2022 Latino Excellence in Business Awards Saturday.
"It's a beautiful sight," Johnathan Delgado, a member of the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce said.
The name of this year's ceremony was 'Tributo' or 'Tribute.' Delgado said it pays homage to all of the Latino men and women out there, who have made Wisconsin a better place through their work.
"Latinos represent every sector within our workforce," Delgado said. "We're not just your cleaners, your movers, your workhorses. We're business owners, we're managers, we're hedge fund leaders. We're in every sector of our society, and that's part of what we want to do is acknowledge that Latinos are more than just the workhorse."
Around 800 people attended the awards ceremony, which was held at the Monona Terrace in Madison.
In addition to honoring businessmen and women, the event included speeches, performances and a silent auction.
