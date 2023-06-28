 Skip to main content
Men charged in suspected deadly overdose accused of souring heroin

  Updated
  • 0
police lights 2

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — Court documents filed in Green County Tuesday provide additional information about why two men are facing charges for a suspected overdose death earlier in June.  

Shannon Woollums, 52 and Matthew Riese, 45, were both charged with multiple drug crimes Tuesday. Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said the charges came from an investigation into a suspected overdose on June 1. 

A criminal complaint alleges at least one of the men was present when a 37-year-old overdosed on suspected heroin and the other helped source the drug. 

The complaint relied on information from a woman who was also present  when the man overdosed. She had to be revived with Narcan herself. 

According to the complaint, the woman told deputies she and the victim were smoking crack cocaine earlier with Riese. Later, the victim asked Riese about getting heroin. Riese said he was able to get in touch with someone who would bring them the drug. 

Eventually, the complaint states another man known as "Lucky" arrived with heroin and the victim wanted to try it before Lucky left to "make sure it was the 'good stuff.'' Soon after injecting the drug, the victim became unresponsive. Lucky left after the woman called 911. 

The complaint alleges the victim's toxicology report shows he had a deadly amount of fentanyl in his system when he died. 

Deputies were introduced to the pseudonym "Lucky" on the same day as the deadly overdose, according to the complaint, as well as to the Harley Davidson motorcycle he was known to drive. Through an investigation, deputies learned Lucky is Woollums. 

Woollums was arrested on June 23 after the Green County Sheriff's Office obtained a search warrant. The complaint states a woman was arrested at the same time and she told investigators she knew Woollums and Riese were buying drugs for Riese's neighbors. She said she was not aware they were purchasing fentanyl.  

In court Tuesday, both men were given $50,000 cash bonds. If either men were to post the bond, they cannot have contact with each other or have contact with the deceased victim's family or the woman present during the overdose. They also cannot possess controlled substances without a prescription or have drug paraphernalia. 

