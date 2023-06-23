Men convicted in deadly shooting outside Dane Co. Jail get opportunity for parole after 65th birthday

MADISON (WKOW) — Two men convicted in a 2022 homicide outside of the Dane County Jail learned in court Friday when they may be released on extended supervision.

Demone Cummins and Amond Galtney appeared in Dane County Circuit Court in separate hearings.

Cummins pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide in February and was automatically sentenced to life in prison. On Friday, the court determined Cummins would not be eligible for extended supervision until his 65th birthday in 2066.

Galtney pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime in April. On Friday, he was sentenced to life in prison with the opportunity for extended supervision at his 65th birthday, which is in 2061.

The charges for both men stemmed from the shooting death of Dwyane Collins outside of the jail in March 2022.