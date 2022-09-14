Menasha Water Utility wins award for best-tasting tap water in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) — Menasha has the best tap water in Wisconsin, a panel of judges decided Wednesday.
Menasha Water Utility won the award for best-tasting drinking water in state at the Wisconsin Section of the American Water Works Association's (WIAWWA) 101st annual conference.
Wisconsin water leaders gathered at the Monona Terrace Wednesday to network and learn, not to mention participate in the "Best Tasting Water in Wisconsin" competition.
Utility representatives from across the state brought two quarts of their city's room-temperature tap water to compete.
Well water, lake water and river water went head-to-head and were judged by a panel of tap water experts who evaluated them based on taste, color and smell.
Menasha beat out nine other municipalities and will be advancing to the "North America's Best Tasting Tap Water" in June in Toronto, Canada.
“We are so proud of our utility for winning this award for best tasting water! It was a surprise because to my knowledge, we have never won this award before. We cannot wait to represent Wisconsin in Toronto next year,” said Adam Smith, Menasha Water Utility manager. "It takes more than a dozen of us working around the clock to produce this award-winning product, and as we always say, that’s the power of community!”