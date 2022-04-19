Mental health exam ordered for Dairy Drive arson suspect

MADISON (WKOW) -- The man accused of burning down his shelter in the Dairy Drive encampment in Madison will have his mental health evaluated.
Court records show the Department of Health Services will now determine whether Jeffrey Jalinski is competent enough for his case to proceed.
Jalinski faces felony charges of arson and threatening law enforcement officers.
The criminal complaint against Jalinski says he set fire to his shelter after learning he had been temporarily banned for unspecified inappropriate behavior.