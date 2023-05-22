Mental health expert explains why understanding social determinants of health is important

WAUSAU, Wis. (WKOW) -- As we continue mental health awareness month, it's important to know some of the social determinants that can impact mental health.
Those include lack of access to health care, lack of education, unemployment and poverty. These all have a variety of effects that can affect how you think and feel, such as poor nutrition and increased stress. These factors can also make it more challenging to access care.
Aspirus Health states it can take much longer to access a psychiatrist than other health care providers, which is why experts recommend you to establish care before a crisis.
"Perhaps one of the first steps they can do is contact their primary care provider, get a list of resources, a list of providers that maybe are accepting patients clients, and go from there," said Debbie Merkel, a social worker with Aspirus Health.
She said people may be hesitant to share these challenges, but she said "as a society, we need to accept and help; not judge and shame."
If you are taking steps to improve your surroundings -- such as meditation, connecting with others or spending time outdoors -- but are still struggling, Merkel said you may have a mental health condition.
In that case, Merkel recommends reaching out to your primary care provider.