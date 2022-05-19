Mental health resources available to the community

(WKOW) — In light of 27 News' special digging deeper into the status of mental health in Wisconsin, we wanted to provide resources for those struggling to reach out to.
NATIONAL RESOURCES
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
The Trevor Project: LGBTQ youth can call 1-866-488-7386
Trans Lifeline: Call 1-877-565-8860.
United Way: You can call 211 to talked to the United Way's team of information and referral specialists.
Crisis Text Line: This resource is available 24/7 for anyone in a crisis. Text "HELLO" to 741741.
Veterans Crisis Line: This confidential resource connects veterans with a trained responder. Call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and press 1 or text to 838255
National Law Enforcement Officers Hotline: 1-800-COPLINE (267-5463)
Farmer Wellness Hotline: 888-901-2558
COUNTY CRISIS LINES
Columbia County: 888-552-6642
Dane County: 608-280-2600
Grant County: 800-362-5717
Green County: 888-552-6642
Iowa County: 800-362-5717
Jefferson County: 920-674-3105
Juneau County: 608-847-2400. During non business hours calll 608-847-6161 and ask to speak to the on call crisis worker.
Lafayette County: 888-552-6642
Marquette County: 888-552-6642
Richland County: 888-552-6642
Rock County: 608-757-5025
Sauk County: 608-355-4200
Community Resources
Aspen Family Counseling Affiliated Counseling Center, LLC 2639 New Pinery Road, Suite 1 108 N. Lincoln Ave. Portage, WI 53901 Beaver Dam, WI 53916 (608) 742-5020 (920) 887-875
Compass Counseling Psychiatric Associates 1508 New Pinery Road 200 Front St. Portage, WI 53901 Beaver Dam, WI 53916 (608) 745-4900 (920) 885-2780
Foundations Counseling Center LLC New Start (AODA) (In-home counseling) 1015 Gammon Lane 619 River Street, Suite F Madison, WI 53719 -- Belleville, WI 53508 (608) 417-8144, (608) 424-9100
Poynette Counseling and Psychotherapy Connections Counseling
415 N. Main Street, Suite 3 Poynette, WI 53955 -- 5005 University Ave. Suite 100 Madison, WI 53705
Transitions Behavioral Health, LLC
317 DeWitt Street Portage, WI 53901
(608) 745-1751
Samaritan Counseling Center
109 First Street
Lodi, WI 53555
(608) 279-3933
Therapy Mudita
602 Corner Street
Lodi, WI 53555
(608) 616-4020