Mental health resources available to the community

(WKOW) — In light of 27 News' special digging deeper into the status of mental health in Wisconsin, we wanted to provide resources for those struggling to reach out to. 

NATIONAL RESOURCES

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

The Trevor Project: LGBTQ youth can call 1-866-488-7386

Trans Lifeline: Call 1-877-565-8860. 

United Way: You can call 211 to talked to the United Way's team of information and referral specialists. 

Crisis Text Line: This resource is available 24/7 for anyone in a crisis. Text "HELLO" to 741741.  

Veterans Crisis Line: This confidential resource connects veterans with a trained responder. Call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and press 1 or text to 838255

National  Law Enforcement Officers Hotline: 1-800-COPLINE (267-5463)

 

Farmer Wellness Hotline: 888-901-255​8

COUNTY CRISIS LINES

Columbia County: 888-552-6642 

Dane County: 608-280-2600

Grant County: 800-362-5717

Green County: 888-552-6642

Iowa County: 800-362-5717

Jefferson County: 920-674-3105 

Juneau County: 608-847-2400. During non business hours calll 608-847-6161 and ask to speak to the on call crisis worker. 

Lafayette County: 888-552-6642

Marquette County: 888-552-6642

Richland County: 888-552-6642

Rock County: 608-757-5025

Sauk County: 608-355-4200

Community Resources


Aspen Family Counseling Affiliated Counseling Center, LLC 2639 New Pinery Road, Suite 1 108 N. Lincoln Ave. Portage, WI 53901 Beaver Dam, WI 53916 (608) 742-5020 (920) 887-875 

Compass Counseling Psychiatric Associates 1508 New Pinery Road 200 Front St. Portage, WI 53901 Beaver Dam, WI 53916 (608) 745-4900 (920) 885-2780

Foundations Counseling Center LLC New Start (AODA) (In-home counseling) 1015 Gammon Lane 619 River Street, Suite F Madison, WI 53719 -- Belleville, WI 53508 (608) 417-8144, (608) 424-9100

Poynette Counseling and Psychotherapy Connections Counseling 

415 N. Main Street, Suite 3 Poynette, WI 53955 -- 5005 University Ave. Suite 100 Madison, WI 53705

Transitions Behavioral Health, LLC

317 DeWitt Street Portage, WI 53901

(608) 745-1751

Samaritan Counseling Center

109 First Street

Lodi, WI 53555

(608) 279-3933

Therapy Mudita

602 Corner Street

Lodi, WI 53555

(608) 616-4020