Mercyhealth doctor donates hair to charity

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Emergency medicine doctor and EMS Medical Director at Mercyhealth, Dr. Christopher Wistrom, had enough of his long hair and decided to donate it to Locks of Love.
Until this past week when Wistrom made his donation, he had not had a hair cut since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"During the pandemic, I avoided haircuts as a way of protecting my hairdressers, my family, my patients and myself," he said.
In April, Wistrom's father-in-law died from lung cancer. That motivated Winstrom to donate his hair to Locks of Love, a charitable organization that provides high-quality hair prosthetics to children for free.
"I measured it on Saturday, and it was a full 12 inches plus," Winstrom said. "I called around and Great Clips by Target in Janesville had an opening."