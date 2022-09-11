 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in south central
Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette and Rock. In
southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee,
Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A prolonged period of moderate to heavy rainfall will
continue through Monday. Widespread, storm total rainfall
amounts between 2 to 5 inches are expected. Persistent bands
will be capable of producing rainfall in excess of 5 inches.
The area of greatest concern for the heaviest rainfall totals
includes Kenosha, Racine, Walworth, Waukesha and Milwaukee
counties where localized rainfall amounts exceeding 7 inches
are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Mercyhealth doctor donates hair to charity

  • Updated
Wistorm hair donation

 Dr. Wistrom’s hair preparing for donation and after the donation

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Emergency medicine doctor and EMS Medical Director at Mercyhealth, Dr. Christopher Wistrom, had enough of his long hair and decided to donate it to Locks of Love. 

Until this past week when Wistrom made his donation, he had not had a hair cut since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During the pandemic, I avoided haircuts as a way of protecting my hairdressers, my family, my patients and myself," he said.

In April, Wistrom's father-in-law died from lung cancer. That motivated Winstrom to donate his hair to Locks of Love, a charitable organization that provides high-quality hair prosthetics to children for free.

"I measured it on Saturday, and it was a full 12 inches plus," Winstrom said. "I called around and Great Clips by Target in Janesville had an opening."