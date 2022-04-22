 Skip to main content
Mercyhealth honors organ donors, urges people to register as a donor

  • Updated
Donate Life flag
Sara Maslar-Donar

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A rainy Friday morning didn't stop staff at Mercyhealth Hospital in Janesville from honoring organ donors.

The Donate Life flag is now waving in front of the hospital as a way to raise awareness of National Donate Life Month.

Ruth Ramirez, the chair of the hospital's Organ and Tissue Donation Resource Team, said they usually raise the flag when a patient donates their organs.

"In that case, a family member will go outside and raise the flag. For 24 hours it'll stay up," she said. "It's a pretty special ceremony for the family of that patient that just donated their organs."

Friday's flag raising happened at 10:08 a.m., which is a significant time. Every 10 minutes, a new person is added to the organ donor list and one donor can save up to 8 lives.

Right now, there are more than 100,000 people on the national transplant waiting list. More than 90,000 people are waiting on a kidney.

"The pandemic didn't stop the need of those on the waiting list, there's still a huge number of patients that need our help," said Ramirez. "The need continues to grow." 

To register to become an organ, eye, or tissue donor, click here.