Mercyhealth honors organ donors, urges people to register as a donor

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A rainy Friday morning didn't stop staff at Mercyhealth Hospital in Janesville from honoring organ donors.
The Donate Life flag is now waving in front of the hospital as a way to raise awareness of National Donate Life Month.
Ruth Ramirez, the chair of the hospital's Organ and Tissue Donation Resource Team, said they usually raise the flag when a patient donates their organs.
"In that case, a family member will go outside and raise the flag. For 24 hours it'll stay up," she said. "It's a pretty special ceremony for the family of that patient that just donated their organs."
Friday's flag raising happened at 10:08 a.m., which is a significant time. Every 10 minutes, a new person is added to the organ donor list and one donor can save up to 8 lives.
Right now, there are more than 100,000 people on the national transplant waiting list. More than 90,000 people are waiting on a kidney.
"The pandemic didn't stop the need of those on the waiting list, there's still a huge number of patients that need our help," said Ramirez. "The need continues to grow."
To register to become an organ, eye, or tissue donor, click here.