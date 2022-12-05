Mercyhealth hosts Love Light Tree ceremony

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Mercyhealth is brightening up the holiday season literally, as they host the 37th Annual Love Light Tree ceremony Monday.
The Love Light Tree, near the main entrance at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center–Janesville, will light up at 5 p.m. for the first time this season. The tree will then be lit nightly to bring comfort and lift spirits.
The Mercyhealth Association of Volunteers said each light on the tree represents a donation to honor someone special. The donations go to organizations like Wigs for Patients, Meals on Wheels, Hospitality House, as well as three Mercyhealth Association of Volunteers’ community service projects.
If you would like to make a donation, you can do so online or by calling 608-756-6713.