Mercyhealth in Janesville to hold a community giveaway

MADISON (WKOW) - Mercyhealth South in Janesville is hosting a community giveaway day on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
The event will run at its clinic on Kellogg Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be an assortment of gently used adult and children’s clothing, school supplies, toys and household items.
A news release said anyone who is interested should go to the back side of the building to view and pick up the items.
Everything that is available has been donated by the staff of Mercyhealth South.
“One day I realized all the clothes and kids items I had that we didn’t need anymore. I mentioned the idea of giving them away to people in the community to our staff and they were more than happy to participate and dig through their closets as well. What I like most about this event is that we’re giving away our belongings free of charge to people who need them.” said Mercyhealth South Clinic Director Laurie Finke.
In case of rain, the giveaway will happen on Aug. 25.