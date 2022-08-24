Mercyhealth South clinic holds giveaway day for community members in need

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Mercyhealth clinic in Janesville found another way to help the community, beyond keeping residents healthy.
Staff at Mercyhealth South gathered an assortment of gently used clothing, school supplies, toys and household items for anyone in need.
All of the items were donated by staff at Mercyhealth.
"The goal is to give back to our community, because we care and we're a part of it. And historically, Mercyhealth very much likes to participate in community events. And this is just one of the many things that we offer and do here," medical social worker DeAnna Brown said.
Anything leftover from the giveaway will be taken to Mercyhealth's Re Tag It Thrift Shop and some other donation centers in Janesville.