Mercyhealth South hosting community Giveaway Day

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Mercyhealth South is hosting its second community giveaway Wednesday.
Organizers say they will be giving away gently used clothing, school supplies, toys, and household items to those in need.
“Last year was the first year we did this and we were extremely satisfied with the outcome,” said Laurie Finke, Mercyhealth South Clinic director. “It’s a perfect time of year to host this event because there are so many families in need of school supplies."
She added, "It’s also a chance for our staff to give away their used clothes that they may have outgrown and items they may no longer use. What I like most about this event is that we’re giving away our belongings free of charge to people who need them.”
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mercyhealth South at 849 Kellogg Ave.