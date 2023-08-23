 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Heat index values up
to 115 through this evening. Overnight heat index values of 80
to 85. Heat index values of 105 to 110 return for Thursday.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Mercyhealth South hosting community Giveaway Day

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Mercyhealth South is hosting its second community giveaway Wednesday.

Organizers say they will be giving away gently used clothing, school supplies, toys, and household items to those in need.

“Last year was the first year we did this and we were extremely satisfied with the outcome,” said Laurie Finke, Mercyhealth South Clinic director. “It’s a perfect time of year to host this event because there are so many families in need of school supplies."

She added, "It’s also a chance for our staff to give away their used clothes that they may have outgrown and items they may no longer use. What I like most about this event is that we’re giving away our belongings free of charge to people who need them.”

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mercyhealth South at 849 Kellogg Ave.

