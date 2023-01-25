Meriter's Love is Love event to benefit LGBTQ+ youth returns in February

MADISON (WKOW) — The Love is Love event hosted by The Meriter Foundation is returning February 3 at the Overture Center.
The event benefits the UnityPoint Health — Meriter Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (CAP) program, which helps expand and provide support for LGBTQ+ youth programs and mental healthcare. All proceeds from the event go to CAP.
The event begins at 7 p.m. at the Overture Hall Main Lobby and ends at midnight.
The event will feature live music by musician Marc Lopez and drag performances by Miss Gay Wisconsin, Bianca Lynn Breeze, and friends.
There are still a few tickets to the event available to purchase here.