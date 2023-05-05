Merrimac Ferry opens for 2023 after mechanical issues cause delays

LODI, Wis. (WKOW) — After weeks of delays because of mechanical issues, the Merrimac Ferry is again able to transport people across the Wisconsin River.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation confirmed to 27 News in an email Friday morning that the ferry opened for the season at 7 a.m.
The official thanked the public for being patient while they worked through mechanical issues to get the ferry open for the 2023 season.
RELATED COVERAGE: 'It's hurting a lot of people': Merrimac Ferry closure expected to last into May, hitting businesses hard
The mechanical issues that delayed the ferry season from starting were found during test runs. Those issues caused it to stall in the middle of the Wisconsin River.
Originally, WisDOT told 27 News the ferry would open in mid-May, as they were expecting replacement parts to arrive in early May.