Merrimac ferry resumes as motorcyclists descend on area

MERRIMAC (WKOW) - The resumption of service by the Merrimac Ferry coincides with the arrival of dozens of motorcyclists intent on including the ferry ride on their routes.
State officials said hydraulic issues with the ferry stopped its trips on the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Columbia counties for portions of Monday and Tuesday. Officials said the ferry restarted Tuesday afternoon. They said they did not anticipate any more service interruptions.
An international motorcycling organization, Women in the Wind, has its annual summer conference planned for this weekend in the Merrimac area. One of the event's planners, Kathy Kunzman, said nearly 200 women and their motorcyclists were expected to arrive in Wisconsin by Friday.
"We have some coming up from Florida, we've got chapters internationally," Kunzman said. "So they're coming from all directions right now."
Kunzman said original plans included motorcyclists convening at the Merrimac Ferry Friday to kick off their ride. But with ferry closures beginning last week, Kunzman said the ride launch at the ferry had to be scrapped.
"I had a panic-struck moment, started telling people to go a different direction," Kunzman said. She said reports on the ferry's operational status were variable. "It was up, it was down, it was up, and it was down again."
Kunzman said the cancellation of the big meet-up was necessary.
"Because people are traveling right now. They wanted a solid, 'is it up or is it down?'"
But Kunzman said riders still intend to incorporate the Merrimac Ferry into their travels.
"It's something that maybe people who live in downtown New York City have never been able to do," she said. "It's just an interesting thing to do when you come out to the country."
The motorcycles will join cars boarding the ferry for trips across the river. This expected influx of ferry visitors comes during the service's busiest month. State officials say an average of 1,500 vehicles per day used the ferry in July 2021.
Kunzman said she's preaching patience to the conference's arriving motorcyclists.
"There's ice cream and then there's a bathroom," Kunzman said of the ferry launch point. "There's the two things we need right there."