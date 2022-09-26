Message in a bottle in Lake Michigan connects two perfect strangers

RACINE (WKOW) -- Within Lake Michigan's pristine waves, Joanie Giusto and her husband dropped a treasure--not knowing if it would ever be found.
"We were about a mile off shore, and I tossed it in the water," Giusto said.
Giusto said the treasure she dropped was one she had found.
"We were on our boat in the harbor and my husband looked in the water and he said: 'Oh my gosh, it looks like a message in a bottle,'" Giusto said.
She took the faded message out of the bottle, but was only able to make out some of the words--including 'miss you' and 'long live.'
"I said to my husband, I wish I knew how long this has been in the water, and I wish I know where it came from," Giusto said. "I felt bad because whoever wrote it, obviously lost somebody that they loved, and they were hurting."
Giusto said this inspired her to write a positive message, put it back into the same bottle, and send it off on a journey she didn't know it would ever complete.
On the message, she wrote: "Always remember you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think, and loved more than you know. Do something nice for someone today."
Three months later, over 100 miles away, a North Muskgeon woman who spends her days wandering the beach in search of treasures like rocks and sea glass, picked the bottle up.
"When I picked it up and looked at it. I just raised my head and thanked the Lord for letting me find it," Toni Machuk said. "Of all the places where it could have came up to the shoreline, and of all the people that go down there to the beach, it was me that God chose to find it."
This is when Machuk said a new search began.
"I said I've got to find out who sent this," Machuk said.
So, she took to Facebook to find the sender, and then one surreal day, Giusto learned through the platform that her treasure had been found.
"I was scrolling through Facebook, and all of a sudden, I see a picture of my note with the bottle," Giusto said. "I couldn't believe it."
Guisto reached out to Machuk to let her know she was the sender, and the two have since become friends.
"I just hoped that the person that found it would need those inspirational words and appreciate the message, and it seems like Toni did."
Machuk is now considering sending out another message in a bottle with a similar message.
"Her thoughtfulness of sending it out, touched me," Machuk said.
Next summer, the two women say they may try to meet up in person. Until then, they hope their story inspires others.
"Look for beautiful treasures," Machuk said. "They're out there."