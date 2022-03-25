Metcalfe's at Hilldale holding weekend fundraiser benefiting Ukraine

MADISON (WKOW) — This weekend, Metcalfe's at Hilldale is hosting a fundraiser for people in Ukraine.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, you can stop by a stand outside Metcalfe's to pick up the Sunflower. It's the national flower of Ukraine, as well as a symbol of peace.
The company is also selling paper sunflowers for $1 through March 31. These can be found checkout.
In exchange, customers are encouraged to make a $5 donation. All of the money will benefit World Central Kitchen's efforts to serve hot and nourishing meals to those in need. The organization began with Ukrainian support in Poland, and is now expanding their efforts into Romania, Moldova and Hungary. It's also working with restaurants in Ukraine.