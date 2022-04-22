Metcalfe's Market at Hilldale installs solar-powered electric vehicle chargers

MADISON (WKOW) -- Metcalfe’s Market at Hilldale now has two electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.
According to a news release from EnTech Solutions, the company that installed the chargers, they're more eco-friendly because they use a solar-powered microgrid.
Most EV chargers pull power from the main power grid, which often generates energy using fossil fuels.
The chargers also store excess energy for use when the sun isn't shining and at night, and are supported by a natural gas generator when solar or battery power isn't available.
"There's definitely a demand around being able to charge your clean EV with clean energy. That's really the biggest benefit of this," said Mike Collom, Strategic Director for EnTech Solutions. "So yes, there's a cost associated with it, but if you really are driving an EV for protecting the earth, then let's protect the earth through the charging infrastructure as well."
EnTech Solutions is testing the demand for clean energy charging stations in the Madison market and may add more in the future.