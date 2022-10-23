Metcalfe's Market team member recognized as state's 'best bagger'

MADISON (WKOW) — If you visit Metcalfe's Market's around Madison, then your groceries could be handled by the state's best baggers.
On Wednesday, grocers from across Wisconsin traveled to Appleton and competed in the Wisconsin Grocers Association Great Wisconsin Bag-Off.
The winner of the competition is Gabi, from Metcalfe's West Towne store. According to Metcalfe's, she now moves on to compete at the national competition, which takes in February in Las Vegas. There, she could win $10,000 if she comes in first again.
But, Gabi isn't the only Metcalfe employee to earn recognition, Jeffrey from their Hilldale store took third place.