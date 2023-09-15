Meteor seen across parts of Wisconsin and Midwest

MADISON (WKOW) - According to the American Meteor Society, this latest meteor was also seen in parts of Missouri and Kansas despite its path staying mainly in northeastern Iowa.
The light blue meteor, as described by eyewitness accounts, was seen around 12am Friday across parts of Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri and Kansas.
The meteor was perfectly captured on Michael Meier's Nest camera early Friday morning in Belleville.
The American Meteor Society estimates that the meteor's path began east of Charles City, Iowa, and ended outside of Decorah, Wisconsin. They also say that blue colored meteors are typically made of magnesium and typically are faster moving meteors.
You can read more about this meteor and other meteor's paths online.