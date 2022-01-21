Meteoroid Seen Across Southern Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) - If you were up shortly before 7am on Thursday, you may have seen a meteoroid and if you did, UW astronomers want to hear from you.
Captured as far south as DeKalb, Illinois, a meteoroid was captured on several cameras as it burned in Earth's atmosphere. The light is unique to the meteoroid because of the atmospheric and meteor composition; each meteoroid may have a different metal composition leading to a different streak color.
Jim Lattis, Director of Space Place at the University of Wisconsin Madison. says the reports of this meteor are important. Some of these events occur over remote areas, during the day or during cloudy skies and go unreported.
"[Astronomers] will be able to reconstruct the path through the atmosphere and from that, what it's orbit was like before it encountered Earth," says Lattis. "And that, in turn, can tell you where in the Solar System, roughly speaking, where this particular object was orbiting through recently."
Not to be confused with an asteroid, meteoroids are smaller parts that have broken off from the larger asteroid.
Though he's been fascinated with Space beginning at a young age, Lattis says he's never seen a meteoroid like what was captured Thursday morning. The Director of Space Place says he's become more of a historian of astronomy, studying how studying Space has changed from 16th century Italy to modern day studies in Wisconsin.
Interestingly enough, Lattis says studying Space now was helped right here in Madison. Lattis tells 27 News that astrophysics was helped by what was going on at Washburn Observatory many years ago.
"[To me] The most interesting thing I've studied is how mid 19th century astronomy answered questions we didn't we had about our universe. And how those questions helped us understand our existence in the universe," says Lattis.