Metro Transit investigating bus crash

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Metro is investigating a bus crash that occurred late Friday night.
According to MPD officials, multiple callers reported a crash involving a metro bus on Odana Rd. just before 10:40 p.m.
Officers found the bus on top of a retaining wall, with the driver and sole passenger sustaining minor injuries.
After an investigation into the incident, Alton Williams was cited for failure to keep the vehicle under control.
Officials say drug or alcohol use is not suspected at this time.
Two large wreckers were used to remove the bus from the retaining wall. The bus also caused damage to a telephone pole, road signs and several trees.
A Metro Transit spokesperson told 27 News that the incident is under investigation at this time.