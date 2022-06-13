MFD: 45 people displaced after severe weather tears roof off apartment

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department reports that at least 45 people are displaced after severe weather tore the roof off an apartment building on the 1500 block of Wright Street.
Both Ladder Co. 8 and Engine Co. 8 responded to assess the damages and examine the building.
On scene, firefighters confirmed nobody was injured, despite the extensive damage left behind by the storm.
According to the Madison Fire Department, the roof that was torn off the building was found to be a "false roof" with a secondary roof beneath it.
The department added that the building is structurally sound, but utilities are shut down until electrical components can be closer examined.
Several local organizations have stepped up to help displaced residents during this difficult time.
The American Red Cross, in particular, has also established a shelter at Madison College, or 1701 Wright Street, for other displaced occupants.