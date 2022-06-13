 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values from 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

MFD: 45 people displaced after severe weather tears roof off apartment

Apartment

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department reports that at least 45 people are displaced after severe weather tore the roof off an apartment building on the 1500 block of Wright Street.

Both Ladder Co. 8 and Engine Co. 8 responded to assess the damages and examine the building.

On scene, firefighters confirmed nobody was injured, despite the extensive damage left behind by the storm.

According to the Madison Fire Department, the roof that was torn off the building was found to be a "false roof" with a secondary roof beneath it.

The department added that the building is structurally sound, but utilities are shut down until electrical components can be closer examined.

Several local organizations have stepped up to help displaced residents during this difficult time.

The American Red Cross, in particular, has also established a shelter at Madison College, or 1701 Wright Street, for other displaced occupants. 