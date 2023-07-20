MFD: Cause undetermined in west side home explosion

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department announced the specific cause of the home explosion on the city's west side remains undetermined.

In a news release, the spokesperson for the department said, "The Madison Fire Department Fire Investigation Team spent several weeks re-examining the scene where the explosion occurred, gathering witness statements and conferring with outside agencies and private investigators to attempt to piece together what led to this incident."

Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster explained investigators determined the area of origin for the explosion was the garage of 941 Gammon Road.

She said though two potential fuel sources were found or known to be near the origin of the explosion -- a propane tank and natural gas-fueled appliances -- "investigators could not safely excavate or access certain areas to fully examine the damages."

Schuster said one hypothesis is the grill's propane cylinder may have leaked gas into the garage as the burners were left on and the cylinder's valve was open.

However, she said the ignition source of the explosion remains unknown

According to Schuster, the MFD FIT; The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); the State Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI); and Madison Police detectives maintain that no evidence of a crime was found on the scene.

She said private insurance investigators for the property are continuing to investigate to find potential fuel or ignition sources.