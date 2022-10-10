MFD: Child runs for help after crash into garage pins driver

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department (MFD) responded to a crash off of Stoughton Road Sunday after a child was able to get out of the car and find help.
Firefighters responded around 10:30 a.m. to an incident where a car drove off the road, through a fence, and into a large garage while traveling at a "high rate of speed" on South Stoughton Road and Pflaum Road.
MFD spokesperson, Cynthia Schuster, said the crash caused "significant damage" to the car, pinning the driver inside, but it didn't affect the building's structural integrity. Additionally, Schuster said the crash created a lot of smoke inside the garage.
Schuster said a child passenger in the car was able to get out and went to a nearby business to call for help.
When crews arrived, they stabilized the vehicle, pulled the driver out, and ventilated the garage.
According to MFD, two people were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.