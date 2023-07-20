MFD: Man who died in motorcycle crash intentionally set tattoo parlor on fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department confirmed Thursday a west side business fire connected to a deadly crash was an intentional arson.

Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said a gas can and bottle of lighter fluid were found on the scene, and the burn patterns were "consistent with arson."

She estimates damages to the tattoo parlor to be around $300,000, with extensive fire and smoke damage throughout the building.

Using video surveillance, investigators determined the man who started the fire left the scene and was involved in a deadly motorcycle crash moments later.

Officials have identified the man as 71-year-old Ted L. Heffner. He died on the scene from crash-related injuries.