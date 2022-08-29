MFD responded to damaged fire sprinkler system in downtown apartment

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department responded to a damaged fire sprinkler system in a downtown apartment Sunday evening.
The department's Public Information Officer, Cynthia Schuster said the department was called to an apartment downtown for a water problem around 6 p.m.
The resident told fire officials they were trying to mount a TV and thought they had found a stud; however, it was a water line, and when they drilled into it, water started pouring out.
Schuster said when firefighters went into the apartment they found "water shooting in a stream out of the wall."
Schuster said two firefighter stayed to control the water flow, and two others went to shut of the water supply from the automatic fire sprinkler system.
Fire officials told apartment maintenance the building would be without fire sprinkler protection until the pipe could be repaired. Arrangements were made for clean-up and repair.
Firefighters cleared the scene just before 6:30 p.m.