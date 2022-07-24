MFD responds to west side fire, one displaced

MADISON (WKOW) -- One person was displaced by a apartment fire early Sunday morning on the west side of Madison.
Madison Fire Department (MFD) responded to a call just after 5:15 a.m. at a multi-unit apartment building fire on the 2300 block of Badger Parkway.
When crews arrived, the apartment building had been evacuated and had filled with smoke but the location of the fire was unknown.
The department reported crews found the fire in an unoccupied unit and were able to put out the fire by 5:34 a.m.
According to MFD, only one unit received major damage and there no injuries reported in the incident.
The Red Cross is assisting the displaced tenant with temporary housing.
The incident remains under investigation.