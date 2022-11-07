MFD: Washing machine fire caught 'thanks to working smoke detector'

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department (MFD) attributes a Thursday afternoon fire to a washing machine motor, but it was "caught quickly" after a smoke detector alerted the resident.
MFD spokesperson, Cynthia Schuster, reported firefighters responded to the 7700 block of North Brookline Drive around 12:45 p.m. to multiple calls for a fire.
The resident told MFD he had started doing laundry and heard his smoke detector a short time later. He opened the door to the laundry room and a large cloud of smoke came out. The resident left his apartment and pulled the fire alarm to prompt a building evacuation.
Schuster said crews found a stacked washer and dryer unit still producing smoke. They unplugged the appliances, disconnected the water, and dismantled the appliance to put out the fire.
According to MFD the fire was confined to the motor of the wash machine and did not spread to any other areas.
Firefighters ventilated the apartment to clear the smoke and assisted building management in removing the appliance from the apartment.