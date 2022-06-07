MG&E names 4 peregrine chicks hatched at Madison generating station

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) announced the names of four peregrine falcons that hatched in the nesting box on top of its downtown Madison generating station in May.
MG&E said that this year's chicks are named to celebrate the return of one Madison's most popular events: Concerts on the Square.
The three female chicks were named Harmony, Maestro, and Sonata.
The male chick was named Presto, a double entendre for quick tempo and peregrine falcons being the fastest animal on earth.
It's the eighth year mom, Trudy, and her mate, Melvin, laid eggs in MGE's nesting box.
Wisconsin peregrine falcon expert Greg Septon banded the chicks at the Blount Generating Station Monday afternoon. The bands will allow experts to track the birds throughout their lives.
Just in time too; the chicks will learn to fly soon.
You can visit MG&E's falcons page to learn more about the program, and you can watch a video of the chicks being banded.