MG&E responds to Madison power outages

MADISON (WKOW) -- The storm that went through Madison Monday afternoon brought with it damage and power outages, Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) is responding to the impacted area.
MG&E crews are working to restore services to more than 17,500 electric customers across Madison and surrounding areas.
According to a press release, as of 4:30 p.m. 2,000 of those impacted customers have had their services restored.
The company warns people to stay safe by looking for downed power lines, but never approaching them, and always assuming they are energized.
MG&E said to report a loss of power and any incidents of downed wires to (608) 252-7111 or customerservices@mge.com.
Customers can check the MG&E Frequently Asked Questions page for more help.