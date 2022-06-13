 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values from 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

MG&E responds to Madison power outages

  • Updated
MG&E

MADISON (WKOW) -- The storm that went through Madison Monday afternoon brought with it damage and power outagesMadison Gas and Electric (MGE) is responding to the impacted area.

MG&E crews are working to restore services to more than 17,500 electric customers across Madison and surrounding areas.

According to a press release, as of 4:30 p.m. 2,000 of those impacted customers have had their services restored.

The company warns people to stay safe by looking for downed power lines, but never approaching them, and always assuming they are energized.

MG&E said to report a loss of power and any incidents of downed wires to (608) 252-7111 or customerservices@mge.com.  

Customers can check the MG&E Frequently Asked Questions page for more help.

