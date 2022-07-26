MGE: Beware of scammers claiming to work for company

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) has received "numerous reports" this week from its customers who are being targeted by phone scammers claiming to work for MGE, according to an MGE official.
The official said scammers often threaten immediate disconnection unless customers to pay with a prepaid debit card or with a wire transfer.
Scammers also can manipulate caller ID displays and may be able to show a local company's name or phone number when they call, the official said.
If MGE customers feel uncomfortable with any contact from somebody claiming to be from MGE, they should call MGE at 608-252-7222 before taking any action.
Customers can also learn more online about how to spot an MGE scam.