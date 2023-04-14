 Skip to main content
MGE falcon couple taking care of 4 eggs

MGE falcon couple taking care of 4 eggs
MADISON (WKOW) — Trudy the falcon now has a clutch of four eggs in the Madison Gas & Electric nesting box!

Trudy laid her first egg on the Blount Street generating station on April 4.

Trudy the falcon first egg

She laid her next two eggs several days later, with her fourth egg on Wednesday this week.

Trudy's now incubating the eggs, and you can check up on her — and the chicks when they hatch — on the falcon livestream. The chicks are expected to hatch some time in May. 

Trudy and her mate Melvin had four chicks last year who were named in honor of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s Concerts on the Square: Harmony, Maestro, Sonata and Presto.

