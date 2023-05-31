MGE names 2 newly-hatched falcon chicks after iconic Wisconsin foods

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) announced the names of two peregrine falcon chicks hatched at the downtown Madison Blount Generating Station earlier this month.
This year's chicks were named after iconic Wisconsin food items, and MGE employees voted on the names.
The two female chicks were named Cheese Curdis and Cream Puff. Both chicks were banded Wednesday morning so they can be tracked throughout their lifetimes.
Trudy, the female falcon, laid four eggs in April. Two eggs remain unhatched, but MGE reports the falcons have a hatch rate of around 95% over the last 15 years. A normal hatch rate for a site is around 75%, according to MGE.
Cheese Curdis and Cream Puff will soon learn how to fly and eventually head off on their own.
55 falcons have hatched at the Blount Generating Station since 2009.