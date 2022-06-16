MGE: Power restoration nearly complete after two storms

MADISON (WKOW) -- As of 9:45 p.m. Thursday, a spokesperson for Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) says the utility provider expects to have service fully restored by the overnight hours.
Thousands of customers in the Madison area lost power due to storms on Monday and Wednesday.
"We may continue to see some additional incidents as trees and tree branches weakened from the storms fall on power lines. We will continue to respond to those incidents as they arise," said MGE's corporate communications manager Steve Schultz.
If you need to report an outage or any downed wires, call MGE at (608) 252-7111.