MGE reports nearly 18,000 without power after strong storms

MADISON (WKOW) — Severe storms are moving through Southern Wisconsin, causing several thousand people to lose power.
According to Madison Gas and Electric, as of 4:20 p.m., there are nearly 18,000 people across the Madison area without power.
The City of Monona reported its library and community center, including the senior center, closed Monday due to power outages.
The National Weather Service indicates there are several reports of hail and wind damage — including downed trees, wires and blown transformers on Madison's west side.
MG&E say they cannot estimate when service will be restored at this time.
This is a developing story that will be updated.