 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

MGE reports nearly 21,000 electric customers were impacted by storm

  • Updated
power outage

UPDATE: Madison Gas and Electric reports more than 230 separate incidents impacted about 21,000 electric customers across Madison and the surrounding areas Monday.

As of 9:30 p.m., crews have restored service to nearly two-thirds of those impacted customers.

They are continuing to work to restore power.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MADISON (WKOW) — Severe storms are moving through Southern Wisconsin, causing several thousand people to lose power. 

According to Madison Gas and Electric, as of 4:20 p.m., there are nearly 18,000 people across the Madison area without power. 

The City of Monona reported its library and community center, including the senior center, closed Monday due to power outages. 

The National Weather Service indicates there are several reports of hail and wind damage — including downed trees, wires and blown transformers on Madison's west side. 

MG&E say they cannot estimate when service will be restored at this time. 

Dane County Emergency Management says the greatest concentration of outages are in Madison, Middleton and Monona. 

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you