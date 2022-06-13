MGE reports nearly 21,000 electric customers were impacted by storm

UPDATE: Madison Gas and Electric reports more than 230 separate incidents impacted about 21,000 electric customers across Madison and the surrounding areas Monday.
As of 9:30 p.m., crews have restored service to nearly two-thirds of those impacted customers.
They are continuing to work to restore power.
MADISON (WKOW) — Severe storms are moving through Southern Wisconsin, causing several thousand people to lose power.
According to Madison Gas and Electric, as of 4:20 p.m., there are nearly 18,000 people across the Madison area without power.
The City of Monona reported its library and community center, including the senior center, closed Monday due to power outages.
The National Weather Service indicates there are several reports of hail and wind damage — including downed trees, wires and blown transformers on Madison's west side.
MG&E say they cannot estimate when service will be restored at this time.
Dane County Emergency Management says the greatest concentration of outages are in Madison, Middleton and Monona.
This is a developing story that will be updated.